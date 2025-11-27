Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 25th

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares, Clean Energy Technologies, Spring Valley Acquisition, U-Haul, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically in the roughly $300 million to $2 billion range, depending on the index or provider. They often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk compared with mid- or large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL)

Clean Energy Technologies (CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

U-Haul (UHAL.B)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

