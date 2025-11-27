Skeena Resources Limited $SKE Stock Holdings Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 199,654 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 49.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Medici Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth $1,934,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Skeena Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skeena Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

