Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Sells $205,987.29 in Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $205,987.29. Following the sale, the director directly owned 166,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,343.46. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,183 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $994,728.50.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 47,442 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,898,154.42.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,922 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $273,903.54.

On Monday, November 17th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 81,987 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $3,327,852.33.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 62,610 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $2,478,103.80.

On Friday, October 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 311,000 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $12,284,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SION opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -8.99. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $45.00.

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 35.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SION shares. Jones Trading started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

