Sinclair (SBGI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sinclair (NASDAQ: SBGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/25/2025 – Sinclair was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/19/2025 – Sinclair had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Sinclair was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/13/2025 – Sinclair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Sinclair had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Sinclair was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2025 – Sinclair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – Sinclair had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -161.29%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

