Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 4.43% of Signet Jewelers worth $145,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 180,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 65,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,205,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,258,000 after acquiring an additional 389,852 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $1,915,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $110.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

