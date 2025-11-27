Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCVL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $458.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $297.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.25 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shoe Carnival

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,477 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $50,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,981. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1,025.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.