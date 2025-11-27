Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 51,000 shares trading hands.

Sherritt International Stock Up 1.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

