SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,218 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. $NVGS

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,218 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Navigator by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 317,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 104,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Navigator by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVGS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navigator presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $153.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Navigator’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

