SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Post by 232.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Post by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Post by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other Post news, Director David W. Kemper acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.93 per share, with a total value of $176,274.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,949.46. The trade was a 6.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Post Trading Up 1.9%

POST opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $107.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.20. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

