SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 12,103 Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 21.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Trading Up 0.3%

NGVT stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. Ingevity Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingevity

Ingevity Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.