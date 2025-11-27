SG Americas Securities LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,876,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,535,000 after buying an additional 1,495,132 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,149,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,559 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,829,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,926,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,529,000 after purchasing an additional 789,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IRT. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm had revenue of $167.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

