SG Americas Securities LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 522.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $877,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 647,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AESI stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AESI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

