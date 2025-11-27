SG Americas Securities LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. KeyCorp set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGY

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.