SG Americas Securities LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 150.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,988,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,503,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,646 shares in the last quarter. Cutter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $13,117,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $7,187,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 113.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,309,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 695,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $4,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,504,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,430,270.98. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 539,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $11,068,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,653,756 shares in the company, valued at $690,238,535.56. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,483,561 shares of company stock worth $143,557,750 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.