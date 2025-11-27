SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kemper by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Kemper by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 39.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

KMPR opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. Kemper Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $72.25.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $56.67.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

