SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. $PRO

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 100.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at about $23,893,000. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 939.7% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 727,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 657,822 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 644,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,269,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 224.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 251,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PROS in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $23.25 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.02.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $91.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. PROS’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

PROS Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.