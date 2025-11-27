SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 481,959 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 1,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. Arete raised Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

In other Rambus news, Director Meera Rao sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $66,599.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,329.39. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $642,225.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,459.12. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,227 shares of company stock worth $2,714,940 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $94.87 on Thursday. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $178.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Rambus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

