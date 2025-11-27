SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in WaFd by 5.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 18,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 17.1% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in WaFd in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WaFd from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.89. WaFd, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $37.77.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.23 million for the quarter. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

In related news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $31,836.84. Following the sale, the director owned 9,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,205.38. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,650. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

