SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6,600.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $113,250.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,459.30. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 16,679 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $441,826.71. Following the sale, the director owned 75,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,816.19. This represents a 18.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,858 shares of company stock worth $581,313. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $191.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.