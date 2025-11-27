Seadrill Limited $SDRL Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $37,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 22.5% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,200,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,013,000 after purchasing an additional 771,366 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Seadrill by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 715,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after buying an additional 252,363 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Seadrill by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 566,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 42,794 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Seadrill by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 474,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Seadrill by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 223,658 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SDRL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seadrill from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dnb Carnegie raised Seadrill to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price target on Seadrill in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seadrill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Seadrill Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SDRL opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.59. Seadrill Limited has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.43). Seadrill had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.68%.The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.56 million. Seadrill has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seadrill Profile

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

