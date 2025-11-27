SCP Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

SCP Investment LP increased its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Southern comprises 0.9% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 18.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southern by 22.9% in the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 13.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 49,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.03.

Southern Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE SO opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.42. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.27%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

