Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Farnam Financial LLC

Farnam Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,594 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 12.6% of Farnam Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Farnam Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

