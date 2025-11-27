Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Copley Financial Group Inc.

Copley Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73,769.4% in the second quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,328,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after buying an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $805,000.

SCHD opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

