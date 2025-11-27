Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

