Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $33.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,817,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,220 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,745,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,610 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,685,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after buying an additional 1,064,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 347.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after buying an additional 1,016,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.52. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $138.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

