Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Sells 2,724 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of KMI opened at $26.97 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

