Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.94 and traded as high as GBX 8.25. Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 7.68, with a volume of 41,713 shares traded.

Sabien Technology Group Stock Down 7.0%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94.

Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX (2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabien Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 141.37% and a negative net margin of 76.65%.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

