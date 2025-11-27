Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Ryanair worth $161,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ryanair by 250.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 1,158.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

