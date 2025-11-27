Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 743,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,441 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $99,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 679.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $158.40 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $18,254,609.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 31,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $6,366,453.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,431,974 shares of company stock worth $245,187,287 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.38.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

