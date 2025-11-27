Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $87.17 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $87,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,546,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 132.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

