Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $84.92 Million Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $84,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Realty Income by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $57.21 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

