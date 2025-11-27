Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $114.44 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 776,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $114,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.73. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $175.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $858.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,261.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

