Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $113.21 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $113,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 202.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $299.00 to $291.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.14.

NYSE:ECL opened at $275.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.62 and a 1-year high of $286.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.45.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $381,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,999.50. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,989,868.04. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

