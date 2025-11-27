Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $111.37 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $111,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $3,896,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,658,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 26.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 67,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.69 per share, with a total value of $96,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,524.50. This trade represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,253.50. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,179 shares of company stock valued at $981,707. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $98.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 63.21%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

