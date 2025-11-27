Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 59,221 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $92,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,946,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $178,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MetLife by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after buying an additional 1,824,907 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $68,030,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 85.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,270,000 after buying an additional 607,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE MET opened at $76.33 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
