RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.10 and traded as high as GBX 95. RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 95, with a volume of 17,500 shares changing hands.

RTC Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

