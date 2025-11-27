Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Purchased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11,566.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $266.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

