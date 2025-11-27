Rothschild Redb Upgrades Coty (NYSE:COTY) to “Hold”

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.05 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Coty has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kristin Blazewicz acquired 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 829,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,310.60. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Coty by 1,006.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

