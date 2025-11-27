Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,994 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust $BIT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 114,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 377,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:BIT opened at $13.20 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

