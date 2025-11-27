Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF $EQAL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 182.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of EQAL stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $687.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

