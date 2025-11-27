Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 234,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS:SYLD opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $76.95.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.4917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

