Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,198 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 223.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 139.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 944.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12,846.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point set a $26.45 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. New Street Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.99.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $86.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.020 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

