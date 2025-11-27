Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,155 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 12.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.25 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. XPEL has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPEL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded XPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPEL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

