Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in TELUS Corporation $TU

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 81.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 196,442 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,529,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,335,000 after acquiring an additional 780,607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 449.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 109,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 89,181 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TU. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Natl Bk Canada raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE:TU opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 5.71%.The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4184 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

