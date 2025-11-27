Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 90,248 ADT Inc. $ADT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 90,248 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 7,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,444,613 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,705 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 259.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,889 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 443,121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ADT by 264.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,811 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 180,502 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 114.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 806,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 429,565 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADT. Zacks Research cut ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Articles

