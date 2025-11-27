Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 8,240 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUBD

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 148,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

