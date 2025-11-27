Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,072 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 186.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 120.0% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

