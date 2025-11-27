Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $1,991,449.76 in Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,991,449.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,724.89. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $92.88 on Thursday. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 9.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Roblox by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Roblox by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 136,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

