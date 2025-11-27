Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $1,991,449.76 in Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,991,449.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,724.89. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $92.88 on Thursday. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
