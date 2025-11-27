RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,225 and last traded at GBX 2,200, with a volume of 269912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,210.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,087.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,985.13. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.40.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

