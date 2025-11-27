Richmond Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $593.41 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $544.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.35. The stock has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total transaction of $2,756,919.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. This trade represents a 16.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total value of $4,104,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,570 shares of company stock worth $30,382,352. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

